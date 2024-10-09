Duncan Tait Sells 155,811 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Tait sold 155,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.00), for a total value of £1,190,396.04 ($1,557,906.09).

Inchcape Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 755.50 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 818.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 787.90. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.44).

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,373.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.61) to GBX 1,120 ($14.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

