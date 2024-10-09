Dynacor Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$5.75.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.31 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

