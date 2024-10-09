Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.55.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.