Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

