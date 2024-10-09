Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $26.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.39. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.58 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $608.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

