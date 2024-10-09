ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.45

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of BDCZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.