ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.45

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of BDCZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $20.28.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.