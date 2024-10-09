EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after purchasing an additional 362,168 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 298,196 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 640,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.