F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.
FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
NYSE:FNB opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
