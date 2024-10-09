F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

