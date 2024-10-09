FDM Group (Holdings) plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 391 ($5.12) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.96 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 406.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 391.16. The firm has a market cap of £426.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,396.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 430 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,301.98). In other news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 241 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £997.74 ($1,305.77). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,301.98). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 605 shares of company stock valued at $249,028. Corporate insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.