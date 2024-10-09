FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.28 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.