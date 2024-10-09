Financial Survey: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) vs. Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics -58.73% -37.85% -26.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolutions Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $78.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolutions Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $176.58 million 21.55 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -34.91

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Revolutions Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

