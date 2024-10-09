First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $192.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $192.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $195.85. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $200.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2025 earnings at $180.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,939.90 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,290.60 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,939.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,789.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $52.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

