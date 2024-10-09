Flushing Financial Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.
Flushing Financial Price Performance
FFIC opened at $14.00 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $406.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Flushing Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,880.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
