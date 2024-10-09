FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

