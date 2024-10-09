Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

GOGL opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

