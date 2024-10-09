Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$8.74 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.36 and a 12 month high of C$14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.4169525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.