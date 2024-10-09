HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,920,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $465,969.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,972.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,494 over the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.