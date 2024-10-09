HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of -0.02. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in enCore Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.