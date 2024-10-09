IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

IAMGOLD Price Performance

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IMG opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.68. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.