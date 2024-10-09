ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Critical Contrast

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -70.05% -235.63% -13.42% ICF International 4.98% 14.37% 6.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $68.40 million 0.14 -$53.10 million ($8.78) -0.17 ICF International $1.99 billion 1.59 $82.61 million $4.92 34.19

This table compares Ryvyl and ICF International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryvyl and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 ICF International 0 2 3 0 2.60

ICF International has a consensus target price of $159.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.02%. Given ICF International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

ICF International beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

