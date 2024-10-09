Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.