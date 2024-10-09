Insider Buying: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Major Shareholder Buys 122,930 Shares of Stock

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 122,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $504,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,710.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of LFCR opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.
Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 515.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on LFCR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
