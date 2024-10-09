Insider Buying: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Major Shareholder Buys 122,930 Shares of Stock

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 122,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $504,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,710.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of LFCR opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 515.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 79.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LFCR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

