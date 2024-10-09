Insider Selling: Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Sells 939,009 Shares of Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $93,900.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $609,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $136,899.10.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CDT stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
