Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,418 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

