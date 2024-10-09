Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Head to Head Review

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -228.12% -178.09% Integra LifeSciences 1.51% 14.07% 5.66%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Modular Medical and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 3 4 2 0 1.89

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 55.09%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and Integra LifeSciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.78) -2.73 Integra LifeSciences $1.57 billion 0.88 $67.74 million $0.50 34.98

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Modular Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

