Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IART. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.