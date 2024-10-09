IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $12.78 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report released on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $12.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.84. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2027 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.