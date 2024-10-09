John Valentini Sells 28,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80.

John Valentini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, John Valentini sold 36,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$293,014.70.

On Tuesday, September 24th, John Valentini sold 10,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$82,164.16.

On Thursday, September 12th, John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.62 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

