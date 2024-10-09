Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) to Strong-Buy

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 730.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.