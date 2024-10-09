Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Announces GBX 0.13 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Likewise Group Stock Up 3.0 %

LIKE stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.46. Likewise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.79. The stock has a market cap of £41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

About Likewise Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.