Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Announces GBX 0.13 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Likewise Group Stock Up 3.0 %
LIKE stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.46. Likewise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.79. The stock has a market cap of £41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85.
About Likewise Group
