Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $258,620.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,964.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,364 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

