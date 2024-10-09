Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $39.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE MUR opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 185,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

