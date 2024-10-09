NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE VYX opened at $13.58 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

