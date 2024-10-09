Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Head to Head Survey

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Noah and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Noah currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than CI Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 26.81% 7.15% 5.81% CI Financial -1.90% 50.83% 5.21%

Dividends

Noah pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Noah pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out -67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noah and CI Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $2.81 billion 0.31 $142.18 million $1.79 7.43 CI Financial $2.03 billion 1.10 $3.72 million ($0.88) -16.81

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Noah beats CI Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

