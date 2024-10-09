Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

