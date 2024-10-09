OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $31.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.57.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 2,567 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $58,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,234.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 3,009 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $68,214.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,716.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 2,567 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $58,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,234.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,329 shares of company stock worth $1,936,799. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

