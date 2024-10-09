Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of PATK opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

