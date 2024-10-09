Paul Stockton Purchases 9 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,758 ($23.01) per share, for a total transaction of £158.22 ($207.07).

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,934.43, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,005 ($26.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,816.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,734.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,426.23%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

