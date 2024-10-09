Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.72 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

