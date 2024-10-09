PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PCM Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PCM opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.
About PCM Fund
