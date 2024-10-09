PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Declares Dividend of $0.25

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
PharmChem Price Performance
PCHM stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. PharmChem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
PharmChem Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PharmChem
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.