PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.