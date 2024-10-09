PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PGP opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
