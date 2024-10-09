Piper Sandler Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $429.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $436.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $411.21 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

