Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Evolus stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Evolus by 36.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

