Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.41 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.