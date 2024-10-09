R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners lowered R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RCM opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 41.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,063 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

