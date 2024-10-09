Reviewing AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) & Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Sound Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $3.96 billion 11.94 $356.71 million $1.68 85.42 Sound Group $2.24 billion 0.01 $12.54 million $0.99 2.21

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 20.89% 84.16% 15.82% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AppLovin and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AppLovin has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppLovin and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $106.44, indicating a potential downside of 25.83%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

AppLovin beats Sound Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

