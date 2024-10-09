Robert Millner Buys 100,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

