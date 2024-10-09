Roth Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

