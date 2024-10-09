Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUS shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.14. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$33.38 and a 12 month high of C$47.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

